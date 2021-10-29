Yakima County unemployment drops, labor force expands

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — While Yakima County hasn’t gained back all of the jobs lost during the pandemic, economists believe a low unemployment rate and labor force expansion are signs that the county is well on its way to recovery.

The county’s unemployment rate spiked to 7.3% in September 2020 due to COVID-19 layoffs and then dropped to 4% in September 2021 — which is the lowest rate for that month dating back to 1990.

“We’re recovering, but we’re not there yet,” said Don Meseck, regional labor economist with the Washington State Employment Security Department. “We have not recovered all the jobs lost prior to COVID-19 related layoffs.”

Meseck said the county lost about 5,000 jobs during the first year of the pandemic. While many of those jobs have come back in the past year, he said they’re still down by about 2,300 jobs.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are more relaxed, many businesses have bounced back and started hiring people again — and there’s more people in the labor force to take on new jobs.

The labor force increased from 134,788 residents in September 2020 to 138,775 in September 2021 — an increase of nearly 4,000 people.

“Also, the number of unemployed fell by -43.8 percent as 4,331 fewer residents were out of work this September versus in September 2020,” Meseck said in a labor report.

However, Meseck said county residents who are newly employed aren’t necessarily working for local businesses.

“They could be commuting to jobs in the Tri Cities, they could be teleworking to jobs in Seattle,” Meseck said.

With fewer people out looking for a job and more people relying on remote work, some local businesses have more jobs available than they can fill.

“This is definitely a good thing when we talk about the unemployment rate, but it’s also a challenging thing as well because as the unemployment rate goes down, the number of available workers obviously decreases as well — and right now, businesses are needing that more than ever,” said Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of the Yakima County Development Association.

Smith said despite the hiring struggles some employers are facing, the decrease in the number of people who are unemployed and the increase in people joining the labor force are encouraging signs for the county’s economic future.

