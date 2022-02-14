Yakima County woman missing for six days after leaving home without ID or cell phone

by Dylan Carter

Images courtesy of YCSO, Facebook

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to locate a 61-year-old woman who recently left home without any identification or cell phone. She has not been heard from or seen since.

According to a social media alert from the Sheriff’s Office, the missing woman is named Terrie Berglund-Dallman.

Normally, Terrie has a caregiver who visits her home as needed and provides assistance when requested. The caregiver told local law enforcement that Terrie has not been seen or heard from in six days from this publishing.

Furthermore, Terrie’s neighbors have not seen her since Friday. She reportedly left her home without essential personal belongings, leading to concern from her loved ones and local law enforcement.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans, and black muck boots, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. They did not provide any measurables, but the two images show that Terrie Berglund-Dallman has hair with tones of brown and blonde. She also has light-colored eyes.

Anyone with information that may contribute to the search is urged to call 911 at your earliest convenience. You may also call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office directly at (509) 574-2500, and cite Case no. 22C02216.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

