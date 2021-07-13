Yakima County’s burn ban extended

Amanda Mason by Amanda Mason

Libby Kamrowski Elements of the Andrus Road Fire are seen in the late afternoon on Monday, July 5, 2021 in Cheney, Wash. The wildfire in Central Washington has expanded to burn 7,900 acres of land and authorities have called for additional evacuations. (Libby Kamrowski/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

YAKIMA, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) The Yakima County Fire Marshal has extended the county-wide burn ban that took effect June 24 for unincorporated Yakima County until Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

All outdoor burning, including bonfires and recreational fires, are prohibited.

“Extending the burn ban allows us to continue to focus public resources to fight wildfires,” said Fire Marshal Chris Pedersen as wildfire season is in full swing.

RELATED ARTICLE: Wildfire leaves trail of destruction through Nespelem

Washington State declared a state of emergency on July 6, which issued a statewide burn ban until September 30. Burn bans are also in place for Kittitas, Klickitat, and Chelan Counties.

If you violate the burn ban you could face a $1,000 fine and jail time.

To report an outdoor fire, you can call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 574-2500.

LOCAL HEADLINES:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.