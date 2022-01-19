Yakima County’s first Guitar Center location is set to open in Union Gap

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Guitar Center website

YAKIMA, Wash. — Do you need a one-stop-shop for all of your musical needs? Maybe you’re gearing up for a big show or picking up supplies for a young guitarist? The Guitar Center location opening near Yakima Valley Mall in Union Gap should fit all of your rock-and-roll needs.

The new Guitar Center—located at 2507 Main St., Union Gap, WA 98903—will host a store opening celebration at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20.

vFollowing a ribbon-cutting ceremony, complimentary T-Shirts will be handed out for the first 500 customers to make a purchase. Store management will also hold a raffle giveaway to celebrate the grand opening.

This is the first Guitar Center location in Yakima County, and it’s the chain musical equipment supplier’s first store opening of 2022. This will be the eighth Guitar Center location in the entirety of Washington state, and one of the hundreds across the country.

READ: Carlos Santana set to shred at the Toyota Center in March 2022

The destination music store features musical equipment of all kinds including guitars, drums, keys, live sound, DJ and recording equipment across 10,800 square feet. It sells equipment at varying price ranges including tools and instruments that are more affordable than the average purchase.

Beyond the hands-on musical experience, there will also be classes, rentals, and repairs available.

Representatives of the brand also offered the following discounts and special offers through the first weekend of operations (Jan. 20 to 23):

REPAIRS: Receive a free upgrade to a Platinum Setup with the purchase of a Standard Setup

LESSONS: Buy 3 Lessons, get a 4 th Lesson Free. Plus free registration

Lesson Free. Plus free registration RENTALS: 20% off any rental package (offer good from 1/20 – 2/10)

For more information, click here to visit their website.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: TobyMac tour hits Toyota Center in February 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.