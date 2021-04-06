Yakima courthouse bomb scare deemed non-threat after investigation

YAKIMA, Wash. — Law enforcement officers were on high alert Tuesday morning when a suspicious package carrying an unfamiliar electronic device was uncovered at the William O. Douglas United States Courthouse. Yakima Police closed off surrounding streets while crews assessed the situation, which is now under control.

According to a release from the Yakima Valley Emergency Management team, the package was located around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6. During a routine mail processing screening, a U.S. Marshall reportedly identified a suspicious package and promptly alerted local law enforcement.

Normal procedures were followed, according to the release. This means that the building was quickly evacuated and law enforcement from the local, state and federal levels were called to investigate. Yakima police officers closed all nearby roads as a safety precaution and asked community members to avoid the federal courthouse at 25 S 3rd St.

Bomb technicians were brought in to assess the package and according to the release, it was clear that the package was not a threat. The package contained an electronic device with some cables attached. Officials determined that the contents of the package were not a threat with “no foul intent.”

No criminal investigations are pending as the potential bomb threat was deemed a simple misunderstanding. The Yakima Valley Emergency Management team is applauding its local partners for a swift and reliable response to the incident.

They say that ATF, FBI, US Marshalls, Richland Bomb Squad, local police and EMS crews reported to the scene quickly. Each of these crews conducted their emergency duties safely and efficiently, leading to a swift turnaround as the region re-opens for regular business operations.

