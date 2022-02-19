Yakima COVID testing site shuts down permanently

Judge grants preliminary injunction against Center for COVID Control

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — A judge has ordered the Center for COVID Control to stop using any information it gained from consumers through its testing sites and permanently shut down all operations in Washington state, including its Yakima testing site.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing the company in King County Superior Court over alleged violations of the Consumer Protection Act and was granted a preliminary injunction earlier this week.

The lawsuit claims the company stored tests in garbage bags, backdated tests so that stale samples would still be processed and often gave consumers false negative test results.

“Their conduct was illegal and unethical and jeopardized the health of thousands of Washingtonians,” Ferguson said. “That being said, I am glad that in the injunction it is clear that they’ll never reopen here in Washington state.”

The Center for COVID Control temporarily closed its testing site in Yakima and about a dozen other locations across the state Jan. 13 and were scheduled to reopen within a week.

However, the company announced on Jan. 20 that it would be closing all testing sites across the country indefinitely.

“CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines,” company officials said in the announcement.

Court documents show the company agreed to the injunction, despite the fact that they dispute the facts alleged in the lawsuit.

Ferguson said he had two goals with the lawsuit and has achieved the first one: getting the company to stop all operations in Washington state.

Now, Ferguson said the focus will be on the second goal, which is to get a judge to rule that the Center for COVID Control violated state law and issue significant penalties against the company.

“It’s good that we’ve stopped them, but frankly, they need to pay for the harm that they caused to Washingtonians with their illegal activity,” Ferguson said.

