Yakima Deputies investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) released additional information in a press release on a two-vehicle fatal collision that happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 23, 2022, on the 600 block of Murray Road.

According to the Yakima County Traffic Unit with YCSO, a single-cab pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old woman with a 20-year-old male passenger was traveling east on Murray Road.

YCSO said that while the pickup was driving near the 600 block, the truck hit the side of a flatbed trailer attached to a semi-truck backing into a nearby residence.

YCSO said the flatbed trailer caused extensive damage, the impact instantly killed the female driver, and the male passenger was airlifted to a nearby hospital. YCSO said the passenger’s condition is unknown.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and that alcohol is “not suspect, but speed and inattention” were potential contributing factors, according to YCSO.