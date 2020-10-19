Yakima deputies track down three suspects in home invasion robbery, one still missing

Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

YAKIMA, Wash. — Three suspects are in custody and one is on the run after a home invasion robbery reported in Yakima County.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page , deputies responded to a 911 caller reporting an armed robbery at a home in the Terrace Heights area on Thursday. When two deputies arrived, they saw the victim chasing after the suspects.

The suspects got into a vehicle and tried to drive off as the deputies approached. A deputy then used one of their patrol cars to push the vehicle off the road, but the suspects still tried to drive off, hitting the other patrol car head on.

Two of the four suspects ended up being arrested while two others ran off. One unidentified suspect got away, and the other runner was captured by K9 Simcoe and his human partner. He was treated and released from the hospital for a dog bite and later arrested. Several firearms were found in the vehicle, and the investigation is still ongoing.

All three males were booked into the Yakima County Jail. If you have any information about this case, please contact YSO dispatch at (509) 574-2500 ext. 0, or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers using the P3 app.