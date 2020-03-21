Yakima development company relieves April rent for families

YAKIMA, Wash. — No Joke!

Hogback Development Company is forgiving their 18 residential tenants rent for the month of April.

On Friday, Owner Chris Waddle announced that they are granting a “rent holiday” to the families for the month of April. They are challenging other landlords to do the same, with a goal of 1,000 Yakima families receiving free rent in the month of April.

Hogback Development Company is also known for their shopping centers, restaurants, and hotels. They have started a social media campaign to get the ball rolling. You can follow along on Twitter and Instagram @YakimaHogback and by searching for Hogback Development Company on Facebook. They’re using hashtag #RentHoliday and #ykmstrong to help get their message out.

