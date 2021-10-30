Yakima drive-by shooting leaves one dead Saturday morning

by Margo Cady

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said that one man is dead after reports of a drive-by shooting. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to YPD, a caller reported their friend had been shot by subjects in a car on West Chestnut Avenue. When police arrived, they found a 34 year-old man unconscious on the street.

YPD performed CPR on the man until medics arrived. The man had suffered a gun shot wound to the leg, according to a release by YPD.

Medics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident is under investigation as a homicide, and YPD’s Major Crimes Unit and Gang Unit are leading the investigation. At this time, it is still unknown whether or not gang activity is involved.

“Based on preliminary information, there is a likelihood of a gang nexus,” said YPD Captain Jay Seely. “Which is why I called detectives from the Gang Unit to assist the Major Crimes Unit.”

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact YPD at (509) 575-6200. Information can also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980, through their website, or through their mobile app.

