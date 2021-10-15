Yakima drive-by shooting sends 29-year-old to Harborview Medical Center

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 29-year-old man is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he was injured in a drive-by, gang-related shooting Wednesday night in Yakima.

Police were called about 6:25 p.m. to reports of a gunshot victim in a car near North Third and West Yakima avenues.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found bystanders trying to help the 29-year-old driver, who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in serious condition when doctors transferred him to Harborview Medical Center. Police said he’s expected to survive.

Investigators later found the actual shooting took place near West A Street and North Third Avenue, where they were able to recover shell casings.

Witnesses told police three suspects drove by the 29-year-old man in a Chrysler 200 and shot at him, striking him and the car multiple times.

Police said after the shooting, the suspects drove off and abandoned their vehicle near North Fifth and West Yakima avenues.

YPD’s K9 officer was able to track the suspects as they traveled on foot and discovered a semi-automatic pistol police believe was used in the shooting.

The suspects were not located, but police were able to identify one of the suspects, who is affiliated with a gang and has had prior contact with police.

No arrests have been made, but police officers in YPD’s gang unit are continuing with the investigation.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Selah amongst rural Washington communities receiving water infrastructure aid from USDA

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.