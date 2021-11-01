Yakima drive-by suspects arrested while victim remains in the hospital

Two of the three suspects who shot a 29-year-old in Yakima have been put behind bars.

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two men linked to a violent and possibly gang-related shooting on October 13 have been arrested for putting a 29-year-old man in the hospital.

According to the Yakima Police Department, a detective with YPD’s Gang Unit spotted the two suspects linked to the drive-by shooting around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 30. YPD patrol officers reported to the scene in order to assist the Gang Unit Detective with this arrest. Two suspects — Isaiah Mendez Sanchez and Ruben Valentine Cornejo Jr.—were arrested on the 1000-block of W Nob Hill Boulevard.

These two men were promptly booked into the Yakima County Jail. Each of the two men was charged with Assault to the first degree and Drive-By Shooting. Additionally, Cornejo Jr. was booked for one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, which is a Class B felony under Washington state law.

A third suspect is still at large. YPD’s Gang Unit identified this young man as 20-year-old Armando Mendez Sanchez.

Authorities confirmed that the 29-year-old victim was shot in his car multiple times by three suspects on October 13, 2021, near 3rd Avenue and West A Street in Yakima. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was originally transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

The victim has since been transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for more extensive care. Authorities confirmed around the time of the initial crime that he is expected to survive.

