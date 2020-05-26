Yakima drive-in graduation events canceled

YAKIMA, Wash. — On Tuesday, the Yakima School District announced that drive-in graduation events for Eisenhower, Davis and Stanton high schools have been canceled.

“In recent communications with the Yakima Health District and guidelines set forth by the governor, we have determined that any celebration, other than virtual, is highly unlikely,” the district said in a news release.

In conjunction with high school leadership at Eisenhower, Davis, Stanton and Yakima Online, the district said it will not facilitate or support a drive-in graduation “due to the growing concern of the number of infections in Yakima County and our lingering Phase 1 reopening status.”

While the district is still hopeful that a June 13 procession down Yakima Avenue to honor our graduates could happen, it said there are growing doubts due to the status of Yakima County as a COVID-19 hotspot.

“This processional is something that we know our graduating seniors deserve but it may not be possible. We hope to provide updated information on the possibility of the June 13 processional on June 1,” the district said.

