Yakima drive-thru COVID testing site reopens

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — In response to high demand for COVID-19 testing, the Yakima Health District has reopened the drive-thru testing site at State Fair Park.

“This will just be another great opportunity for the community to be able to access a testing site that’s low-barrier and accessible,” YHD Communications Specialist Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said.

The other two public testing sites at Yakima Valley College and the Sunnyside Community Center have been dealing with an overwhelming demand for COVID-19 tests.

Badillo-Sanchez said the addition of the drive-thru site will add additional capacity; combined, the three sites can test up to 1,200 people per day.

Testing is free and no appointments are required, but people can sign up ahead of time to make the process go faster.

If the three public testing sites are closed for some reason or are too far away, the health district has a list of other testing sites at yakimatesting.org. People can also contact their preferred healthcare provider to make an appointment or call 211 for other testing locations.

Badillo-Sanchez said anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should go get tested and that going through the drive-thru site is a quick, convenient way to do that.

“While you wait for those test results please isolate away from others,” Badillo-Sanchez said.

The walk-up testing site at Yakima Valley College — 810 S. 14th Ave. in Yakima — is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for COVID testing. Pre-register here for faster testing.

The walk-up testing site at the Sunnyside Community Center — 1521 S. 1st St. in Sunnyside — is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Pre-register here if you have symptoms or here if you have no symptoms.

The drive-thru testing site at State Fair Park — 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima — is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Pre-register ahead of time online here if you have symptoms.

