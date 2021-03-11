Yakima DUI suspect arrested after early-morning collision

YAKIMA, Wash. — Officers from the Yakima Police Department (YPD) responded to a crash site where one man was arrested for instigating the collision and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to a post by the Yakima Police Department Facebook page, local law enforcement responded to the intersection of S 40th Ave and W Nob Hill Blvd early on Thursday morning. An eyewitness on location told police officers that they saw the suspect driving northbound this morning.

The suspect allegedly failed to stop at a red light while driving on S 40th Ave, colliding with another vehicle in the process.

When police checked in with the suspect, they noticed some erratic behavior that led them to the conclusion that he was under the influence of alcohol. Responding officers went through a series of tests to ensure that the driver was actually under the influence and confirmed that he was not fit to drive at the time of the incident.

Once their suspicions were confirmed, local authorities arrested the suspect and brought him to a nearby jail.

Yakima police officers are using this accident as an example for others in the community who might consider driving under the influence. Not only is it highly illegal to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but it’s dangerous and has negative effects on communities.

People die because of accidents caused by impaired drivers every day. Yakima police ask that if you choose to partake in these substances through legal means, you must find an alternative way to get yourself home. Stay at a friend’s house or arrange for someone to drive you home instead of putting yourself and others in harm’s way.

