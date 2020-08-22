Yakima duplex fire kills 3 dogs, displaces 8, according to officials

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department reported that three dogs died in a duplex fire Friday afternoon in Yakima after a pot of oil caught cabinets on fire.

The fire department responded to the 1300 block of South Second Ave. near West Viola Ave. around 4:37 p.m.

Upon arrival, the fire was burning in the front of the complex, as well as in the attic.

Officials say eight people are displaced due to the extensive damage the fire caused.

According to the report, the fire was deemed accidental.

Officials estimate the fire caused approximately $150,000 in damage.

