YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) provided more details regarding a costly commercial structure fire that occurred on the evening of Monday, March 2, 2021.

According to a release by the Yakima Fire Department, local firefighters responded to the 3900-block of N. Summitview Ave around 9:00 p.m. on Monday evening. When they arrived on the scene, they noticed smoke coming from the roof of a two-story commercial building.

While part of the fire crew got to work immediately by attempting to extinguish the fire, others searched the surrounding area to ensure the safety of everyone in the building and in adjacent businesses. They also searched the attic of the building to get a clearer understanding of the source of the fire while checking for other people in danger.

Reports from Yakima Fire Department officials say that the majority of the heavy smoke and fire damage occurred on the second floor of the building. Though an investigation into the source of the fire is ongoing, Yakima fire crews estimated the damages would cost around $400,000 in total.

No casualties or injuries have been reported at this time. Yakima Fire Captain Michael Wagner commended the swift efforts of the responding team, who saved the fire from causing much more damage to the structural integrity of the building.

“This fire could have been much worse if it wasn’t for early detection from the fire alarm system and the quick actions of responding crews,” Cpt. Wagner said.

Firefighters were on the scene of the fire for roughly two hours, according to the release. Yakima firefighters were assisted in their efforts by a team from the West Valley Fire Department.

No further information about the nature of the incident have been released at this time.

