Yakima family hit hard by COVID-19, left with long-lasting medical issues

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima woman spoke out Wednesday about how COVID-19 has impacted her family and the negative effects one loved one continues to suffer, even after recovering from the virus.

Speaking at a Yakima Health District press conference broadcast via Facebook Live, Leola told viewers about her stepdad’s experience with the virus since his diagnosis in early May.

“The news, of course, hit our family pretty hard,” Leola said.

Leola said that at first, her stepdad seemed to be doing well; his oxygen levels were okay, his fever fluctuated and the family was optimistic.

“Then, out of nowhere, his oxygen levels dropped dramatically and he had to be put into the hospital,” Leola said. “Everything just continued to go further and further downhill.”

After several weeks of hospitalization, Leola said her mother received a call from a health care worker, wanting to know what her loved one’s end of life wishes were.

“This is something you don’t ever want to experience,” Leola said.

Leola said her family was told that if her stepdad’s condition didn’t improve by the following day, he would transferred to hospice care.

But somehow, the next day came and his condition improved: Leola said his fever broke and his oxygen levels went up. He wasn’t out of the woods, but they didn’t have to put him on hospice.

Leola said what happened next is the part of COVID-19 that a lot of people don’t understand, that recovering from the virus doesn’t always mean getting back to normal.

“Even though my stepfather is one of the lucky ones who has survived this, he will now be on an oxygen machine for the rest of his life,” Leola said. “This is not just about the death toll, it’s also about the quality of life after.”

Leola said while her stepdad no longer has COVID-19, but his lungs are damaged from the virus and he now has pneumonia.

“So, chances are this is something we are going to have to face for the rest of his life,” Leola said.

Leola has created a support group on Facebook for other families going through the same thing. The group is named ‘I love someone with COVID-19.’

“While the numbers on the page are small, the fact that every one of them at this point is going to be suffering long-term, health issues, possibly permanent, speaks volumes,” Leola said.

