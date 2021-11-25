ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A community food bank will renovate the Rodeo City Bar-B-Q building to feed those in need thanks to a generous, six-figure donation from a local bank.

Yakima Federal Savings and Loan is donating $100,000 to FISH Community Food Bank for the project. The food bank will now be able to renovate the recently purchased building at 2nd & Main.

The former BBQ restaurant site will be used for Open Table, a Kittitas County-wide meal service by FISH for anyone 60 or older who is eligible for the SE Washington Aging and Long Term Care (ALTC) Senior Nutrition program and Meals on Wheels.

Yakima Federal Savings and Loan recognized the good being done — and FISH Community Food Bank’s value to the community — and decided to step up to help.

“Yakima Federal is pleased that we can provide funds to support Open Table meal service,” Yakima Federal President and CEO Leanne Antonio wrote in a statement released Wednesday. “Their goal for the new site is to become a hub of nutrition related services that will benefit many Kittitas County residents.”

“We believe in the mission and vision of FISH and are excited to be their partner,” said Antonio.

The bank says the donation will be delivered in waves: the first $50,000 right now and $10,000 per year through 2026.

“The generous support from Yakima Federal Savings and Loan will allow us to make changes to the kitchen to increase efficiency for our production-style cooking,” added Peggy Morache, FISH’s executive director. “Best of all, it gives us the opportunity to redecorate the dining area to be more accessible for those who enjoy lunch with us.”

FISH gives free lunch to anyone who is hungry. In addition to helping eligible seniors, Open Table serves the Community Thanksgiving meal and meals for the Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter.

You can call 509-933-3333 to find out more about Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH), Open Table, and to see if you are eligible for meals.

