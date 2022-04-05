Yakima firefighter struck by debris as flames collapse a home’s roof

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Dozens of firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on the 7000-block of Englewood Ave on Monday as high-speed winds pushed flames throughout the building, leading to significant damage.

According to a release from the Yakima Fire Department, crews responded to the residence around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, April 4. Fire officials confirmed that two occupants were able to safely escape the residence without injury before first responders got to the scene.

The first responding crew at the scene located a fire stemming from the roof of a single-story home. Additional crews arrived and coordinated an attack on the spread from the exterior and interior simultaneously.

Once inside, a firefighter was struck in the head by material that fell from the ceiling. Luckily, he was wearing his helmet and only suffered a minor injury. He was evaluated by medics and cleared to remain working on the scene.

RECENT: Man burned in Yakima fire that spread through most of a home’s living spaces overnight

The wind pushed the flames quickly through the attic while crews worked together to surround the flames and prevent them from spreading throughout the structure. Their situation grew more precarious when the center of the roof collapsed inside the building, contributing to significant water damage across the property.

Additional crews were called to assist from West Valley, East Valley, Selah, and the Yakima Training Center (YTC). Another Command Officer was sent along with an engine company from the YTC.

The fire’s cause was determined to be ember from a wood stove chimney, which landed on wood shakes of the home’s roof and caught fire thanks to wind activity.

READ: Saturday morning fire in Finley causes ‘total loss’ to structure, says Benton County Fire District

A four-hour effort drew 40 firefighters to Englewood Avenue. All the while, another fire on the 1600-block of S 3rd Avenue spread from a smoking barbeque. Some of the responders moved over to that fire briefly before returning to this one.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family, who were helped by neighbors and then family members at the scene of the fire.

Overall, the Yakima Fire Department estimates that the house suffered $200,000 in damages between the property itself and the contents that were lost.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Seattle FBI looking for publics’ help in finding laser strike suspects

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.