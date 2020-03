MABTON, Wash. – Firefighters are battling a residential fire in the Mabton area that ignited early Thursday morning.

The fire is burning in the 500 block of Stettner Road, according to Yakima County Fire District #5.

West Benton Fire Rescue is also assisting.

KAPP-KVEW has contacted Yakima fire officials to learn more details and we will update this article when they become available.