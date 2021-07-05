Yakima firefighters respond to 21 fires on Fourth of July

YAKIMA, Wash. — In the last 24 hours, firefighters responded to 21 separate fires within the City of Yakima; most of which were caused by fireworks set off during the Fourth of July.

KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell spoke to Yakima Fire Department Deputy Chief DJ Goldsmith, who confirmed that homes throughout the region were threatened by fires caused by fireworks. Most of these instances were not structure fires, but instead smaller brush fires ignited by fireworks and associated debris that threatened to spread to homes and vehicles.

Thankfully, none of these fires damaged any structures in the region on Sunday night. Additionally, no injuries were reported in the City of Yakima due to fires and/or fire-related incidents. While this was a fewer number of fires than in some years past, this was still a large influx of fires for an average day.

“It was still pretty bad—It was still 21 fires in 24 hours,” Chief Goldsmith told KAPP-KVEW.

However, there was an influx of medical emergencies that fire crews and other first responders in the region were called to. Chief Goldsmith said that were more than 30 medical calls in the region on the Fourth of July.

Kittitas County Fire and Rescue called for mutual aid from fire crews in Yakima County, but fire crews were too busy responding to incidents in their own jurisdiction to provide assistance.

