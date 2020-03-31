Yakima firefighters respond to seven fires overnight, six believed to be arson

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Fire Department had their hands full overnight – responding to seven fires in a span of about six hours.

Six of the seven fires involved dumpster or rubbish fires, the Yakima Fire Department said, all between Naches Avenue and 3rd Avenue along the Yakima Avenue corridor. These six fires are believed to have been intentionally set. Yakima police are trying to find possible suspects.

According to YFD staff, the first fire started in a unit at a 4-plex near the 600 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which burned into the attic, and although there were no injuries, one person was displaced. The cause of this fire is still under investigation and the loss is estimated at $30,000.

Yakima firefighters also responded to three fires overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Anyone with further information on these suspicious fires should contact the Yakima Police Department.

