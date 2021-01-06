Yakima first responders begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham was amongst the nine first responders to receive the Pzier/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

YAKIMA, Wash. — First responders from the Yakima Fire Department (YFD) began to receive their coronavirus vaccinations today. They’re part of the first wave of essential healthcare workers to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

The first responders received their vaccinations at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital at 2811 Tieton Dr.

This group of nine people is the first in the YFD to receive their vaccinations. As time goes on, additional first responders from the YFD will receive vaccinations as well.

Amongst the nine was Fire Chief Aaron Markham, who was proud to be a part of this momentous occasion.

“The injection didn’t hurt. It felt no different than the flu shot I get every year,” Chief Markham said. “It is great to see YFD and the community take this important step in combating the pandemic.”

Health care workers in the Kadlec network were the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccination in the Tri-Cities.

