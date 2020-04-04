Yakima funeral home releases balloons as tribute to community members’ lost loved ones

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima funeral home went the extra mile Friday to ensure families who may not have been able to have a traditional service for their lost loved one due to COVID-19 restrictions still got to honor them.

Keith and Keith Funeral Home released more than 20 balloons during a ceremony held live on Facebook, with each balloon representing a person who recently lost their life: reading their names one at a time.

“It will be a small event, but we want to show our families and our community we care about their grief,” funeral clerk Kathy Bensch said in a news release.

In the video, funeral home officials say their hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, to those who are working to take care of others during this time and to the entire community.

