Yakima gang member sentenced to 10 years for carjacking

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 31-year-old gang member will face 10 years in prison for brandishing a firearm in a July 2020 carjacking at a parking lot in downtown Yakima.

According to an alert from the Eastern Washington district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Orlando Raul Rodriguez—who also goes by the alias ‘Toon’—was sentenced on Friday, July 24 to a 120-month term in prison, which will be followed by three years under court supervision.

During court proceedings, it was formally disclosed that ‘Toon’ is a member of the Sureños street gang. Around 9:00 a.m. on July 5, 2020, Rodriguez was one of three gang members to lure their victim to a parking lot. He brandished a .22 caliber rifle, which he possessed illegally, and ordered the victim out of their vehicle.

RELATED: Toppenish police looking for information related to overnight shooting

One of his accomplices drove the car away with Rodriguez in the passenger seat while the victim and his passenger called the police from a local business. Yakima Police Department officers located ‘Toon’ and his accomplices within an hour of the carjacking being reported.

“The partnership we share with federal law enforcement and this U.S. Attorney’s Office is invaluable,” Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said. “This case and others like it that are working through the system are examples of the commitment to use every tool available to hold those who commit violence accountable. Make no mistake about it, if you choose to engage in violence we WILL investigate and prosecute you.”

RELATED: Pasco woman snatched a wig and twerked on a police car before her arrest

This case was investigated through a joint effort between local, state, and federal law enforcement including the YPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

“The lengthy sentence reflects our commitment to prosecute those who seek to commit violent crimes against members of our community,” Acting United States Attorney Harrington said. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington commends the law enforcement officers with the Yakima Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who investigated this case. Violent crime in our communities will not be tolerated.”

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Richland resident made child porn with hidden cameras, faces 23+ years in prison

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.