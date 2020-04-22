Yakima Harman Center launches Zoom classes and hotline for isolated seniors

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Harman Center has launched new classes and a hotline to keep isolated seniors connected during COVID-19.

Although their facility is closed to the public, the Harman Center has a Senior Hotline for those that need someone to talk to. Just call (509) 575-6166, and if there isn’t an answer, leave a message and they will call you back.

They are also launching Zoom classes and making Facebook videos for seniors to enjoy and participate in.

Their online classes include:

Coloring Group – every Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Jewelry and Diamond Art Group – every Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Knitting and Crocheting – every Friday at 12:30 p.m.

They also post videos to the Yakima Harman Center and HC Trips & Tours page, like cooking and essential oil classes.

For more information and instructions on how to join the Zoom classes, visit YakimaParks.com or visit their Facebook page by clicking, here.

