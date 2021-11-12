Yakima headshot victim discharged from hospital on the same day

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police investigators are trying to locate the suspect who shot someone in the head at a Yakima apartment complex on Thursday; and figure out why the victim refused to give them specific details.

According to Sgt. Dustin Soptich of the Yakima Police Department, dispatch received reports of a man bleeding profusely from the head while walking on the 100-block of E Yakima Ave near 1st St.

Officers responded to the scene and made contact with the 31-year-old male gunshot victim near the Wells Fargo parking lot. It was evident that he was shot, but he did not seem interested in answering the police officers’ questions.

RELATED: Yakima inmate violently assaults corrections officer

Eventually, he told officers that he was shot at the Senator & Savoy Apartments at 31 N Front St; which is coincidentally around the corner from the Yakima County Corrections facility. Officers from the YPD Gang Unit responded to this incident because other officers were responding to the violent assault of a correctional officer inside the jail.

The victim conceded that he was with a group of people, but he did not offer further details that would help Yakima police officers arrest the individual who shot him.

READ: ‘I can sleep now’: Homeless veteran finds safe haven at Chuck Austin Place

He was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and later released in stable condition.

On Friday, police investigators are following leads to gather further context to this shooting. However, no warrants have been issued for this ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima County jail inmates are texting, threatening victims from behind bars

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.