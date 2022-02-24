Yakima health board concerned about masking, new variant

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District Board of Health was at odds Wednesday morning about how the proposed removal of the statewide mask mandate next month may affect COVID-19 transmission in the community.

Some board members, like Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde, expressed their support for the move to end mandatory masking in Washington state.

“I would like to see the board make a recommendation that we would request that if the data is there sooner, the mask mandate ends sooner,” McKinney said.

However, others expressed concerns about how no longer requiring masking may lead to negative consequences, not just for individuals who may get COVID-19, but other patients who struggle to access care when hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed.

“Do you think that it’s wise to start removing those things if Yakima County is still experiencing a really hard strain on our medical care system?” board member Naila Duval said.

Yakima Health District executive director Andre Fresco said it’s likely the county will see an increase in cases shortly after masking restrictions are relaxed.

“We may see people who become more ill because we are still in a dangerous circumstance,” Fresco said.

Health officials said cases could spike again if Omicron BA.2 — also called “stealth” Omicron —another variant of the virus, spreads to Washington state and it’s already been detected in the United States.

“We don’t know if the fact that it spreads faster — it’s about 1.5 times faster than the current strain of Omicron — whether that’s going to make an impact,” health officer Dr. Neil Barg said.

Barg said while there’s not much data to go on at this point, stealth Omicron appears to be resistant to some of the treatments that have proved to be effective with previous variants.

Health district officials announced at their virtual meeting Wednesday that they would soon be transitioning to a single mobile vaccination team instead of two, as demand for vaccines has been slowing down.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.