Yakima Health District announces 7th coronavirus death

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported Friday that seven people have now died of coronavirus-related complications in Yakima County,

Total cases in the county rose to 289, a 20% increase from the day before.

Sixteen people are currently hospitalized for the virus and 25 are listed as “previously hospitalized.”

