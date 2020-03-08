Yakima Health District identifies possible COVID-19 exposure location in Moxee

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District has identified a facility where people may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the health district, they advised Yakima Square & Dance Center in Moxee to close on March 7 in order to disinfect the building as a precaution. Health officials say they were made aware of a cluster of people in close contact with someone who has the virus in Kittitas County. However, Kittitas health officials say the person who was tested for the virus came back as a “presumptive positive,” meaning local officials have confirmed the virus, not the state health department. Through this, they identified a possible exposure site where multiple group events have taken place.

“Anyone in the community who attended events at Yakima Valley Square & Dance Center between 2/22/20 and 3/7/20 should begin to monitor themselves for symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” the health district said.

They are no confirmed cases in Yakima County.

They advise anyone with symptoms such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath to call their primary care provider for COVID-19 testing

“While we do not yet have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community, we may already be experiencing local transmission of this infection,” stated Dr. Teresa Everson, Yakima Health District Health Officer. “YHD staff are working diligently to slow the spread of disease. We’d like to remind people that most people with COVID-19 experience mild to

moderate symptoms. However, those that are among high-risk populations may experience more severe symptoms and have a higher risk of hospitalization or death.”

