Yakima Health District orders county residents to stay home

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Health District is ordering county residents to stay home.

As of Sunday, Yakima County had 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8 presumptive positive cases.

On Sunday evening, Dr. Teresa Everson issued the stay at home order for all Yakima County residents.

It means that all residents of Yakima County must remain at home, except for “essential” travel – such as for food, medications, medical care, or for essential jobs.

Some of the essential services that will remain open include:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food (grocery stores, convenience stores, food banks, take-out and delivery restaurants)

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions (law enforcement, utilities and other offices that provide government programs and services)

You can also still get exercise, while maintaining social distancing, by going for a walk. hike or bike ride.

Here is a list of jobs considered part of the “critical infrastructure sector”:

Healthcare, public health

Emergency services (law enforcement, fire department, public safety, public works)

Agriculture/food

Energy (electricity, natural gas)

Water and Wastewater

Transportation and shipping

Communications/IT

Government and community operations (includes childcare for children of critical function employees, other services that support availability of critical function employees

Manufacturing that supports critical functions

Financial services and legal services

Hazardous material management, chemical manufacturing and management

Here is a list of what’s closed:

Dine-in at restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms, fitness studios, recreational facilities

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

Hair and nail salons

For workplaces that must remain open, the health district says “every effort should be made to have employees work from home.”

If working from home is not an option, employers must ensure:

Proper social distancing (at least 6 feet between individuals)

Frequent sanitization of common areas

Frequent hand washing opportunities for employees

All sick employees, for any reason, stay at home to slow the spread of disease

To report business noncompliance, call the Yakima Health District at 509-249-6508.

The order goes into effect right away and remains in place until further notice.

