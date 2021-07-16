Yakima Health District: Prepare now for wildfire smoke this fall

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County officials are recommending residents make preparations now in anticipation of poor air quality due to wildfire smoke this fall.

“Take additional steps to protect yourself and your family for if that air quality does decrease and becomes unsafe,” said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez, Communications Specialist with the Yakima Health District.

Check the air quality statewide on the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Air Quality Monitoring website here.

Last fall, the county saw unprecedented air pollutants from wildfire smoke coming from Oregon and California, putting air quality at hazardous levels. As of Thursday evening, Yakima County’s air quality was good, but with more wildfires potentially on the horizon, officials said now is the time to get ready — especially people who are sensitive to the smoke.

“People who are younger than 18, adults who are over 65, people with heart and lung diseases, people with respiratory illnesses and colds and people who have had a stroke, pregnant women and people who smoke,” Badillo-Sanchez said.

In addition to staying indoors as much as possible when there’s wildfire smoke in the air, the health district recommends people keep themselves safe by:

Closing windows and doors when it is smoky outside.

Improving the filtration of the home’s indoor air by either upgrading the home’s HVAC system filtration to a MERV 13 filter or buying a HEPA portable air cleaner.

Not adding to indoor air pollution by avoiding burning candles or incense, using essential oil diffusers, smoking inside or vacuuming.

Turning air conditioning units in homes and vehicles to recirculate to avoid bringing smoky outdoor air inside.

Spending time in public places with better air quality if the home’s air quality can’t be improved.

Wear an N95 or N100 respiratory mask if spending long periods of time outside in poor air quality.

The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has a list of resources for wildfire smoke information on their website here.

