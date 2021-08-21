Yakima Health District reports high community infection rate

by David Snyder

YAKIMA, Wash — The Yakima Health District urges community members to take preventative action against COVID-19 after seeing a dramatic spike in cases.

According to a health district report published Friday afternoon, Yakima County has recorded one of Washington’s highest new infection rates. As of August 19, the county has logged 622 cases per 100,000 people.

The health district expects this rate to double in the following weeks if the community doesn’t take measures to prevent spreading the virus.

Yakima Health District Executive Director Andre Fresco says this new wave of positive cases is unlike anything the county has encountered up until this point.

“If you’ve been waiting to get the vaccine, now is the time to protect yourself through vaccination,” Fresco said. “The virus, in just four short weeks, has quickly changed the trajectory of our community’s health and safety.”

According to the health district, the original threshold for reducing restrictions on businesses was 200 cases per 100,000 people.

In response to a rise in cases in Washington communities like Yakima, Governor Inslee announced a statewide indoor mask mandate scheduled to take effect on August 23. This mandate is inclusive to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

The health district also reported a recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Between June 1 and August 17, the rate increased from 2.7 people to 7 per 100,000.

During that same period, there have been 23 recorded COVID-related deaths.

“We are asking community members to realize that their actions, while personal in nature, will ultimately have repercussions to our community,” District Health Officer Dr. Neil Barg said. “If we had enough vaccinations completed, we could have been well on our way to overcoming this pandemic two months ago.”

The health district is asking Yakima County community members to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Those who are immunocompromised are now eligible to receive a third booster dose — if needed — from any vaccine provider.

