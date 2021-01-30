Yakima Health District works on school reopening plan

Health officials, school superintendents will meet next week

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Photo Credit: KAPP-KVEW The Yakima Health District is working with local school districts on a plan to safely return to in-person learning.

The health district heard comments from community members at a Board of Health meeting Wednesday regarding schools reopening.

“Staff were directed to work with school administrators on developing solutions,” a YHD news release said. “There was no change in the recommendations for in-person learning.”

Health district officials said the recommendations for schools have remained the same since Nov. 15, 2020. At that point, all plans for in-person learning were put on hold due to increased COVID-19 transmission in the community.

The health district said it will continue to evaluate additional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A recent study reportedly showed there was low risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools when safety protocols were followed, the release said. Officials are also keeping an eye on COVID-19 transmission trends countywide.

YHD officials plan to meet next week with school superintendents to further discuss safe reopening options. Officials said one option may be, “a phased-in hybrid learning model for high schools.”

Health officials recommend students and their parents or guardians visit their school district’s website and social media pages for more information and additional updates.

“We must all work together so that we can help limit the spread of the virus in our community and keep COVID-19 out of our schools,” Yakima Health District Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach said in a news release. “This means that we need to continue wearing masks, staying 6 feet apart, limiting social gatherings, and practice other safety precautions that will minimize the spread of the virus.”

