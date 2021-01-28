Yakima Heart Center splits into hospital cardiac center, private clinic

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health care providers are separating from the Yakima Heart Center to form two new facilities: an expanded cardiac care center run by Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and a private practice clinic.

“The existing patients at Yakima Heart Center will have no interruptions in their care,” said Dr. Mohan Ashok Kumar, Medical Director at Yakima Valley Memorial Heart and Vascular. “The big change is that we’re going to have more providers and we’re going to have more services.”

The cardiac care center, named Yakima Valley Memorial Heart and Vascular, will keep most of the providers and expand cardiac care to make up for many of the heart health services lost when Astria Regional Medical Center closed its doors last year.

“All the procedures that are done in Seattle or anywhere else can be provided by Memorial — short of cardiac surgery,” Kumar said. “Memorial has committed to an increased investment in the cardiovascular care of the community.”

The hospital has purchased new cardiac catheterization laboratories — commonly referred to as a cath lab — hat will be ready to use later this year. They’ve also hired two new interventional cardiologists and plan to hire an additional general cardiologist.

Kumar said when Yakima Heart Center first integrated with the hospital about a decade ago, most providers supported the change because they felt it was in the best interest of the community.

“Some of those providers sought a more independent path, a more private practice approach,” Kumar said. “That’s why they’ll be starting their own clinic separately.”

Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW three providers are leaving to start the private practice clinic. They did not name which providers are departing, but did provide a list of the providers who will be practicing at Yakima Valley Memorial Heart and Vascular.

Further details about the private practice clinic were not available Wednesday.

