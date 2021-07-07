Yakima homeless shelter tackles heat wave

Camp Home in need of supplies for hot weather

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — While temperatures aren’t breaking records this week, people living without shelter in Yakima County are still trying to keep cool.

“If you have no home, you have absolutely no way of escaping this [heat],” Camp Hope Director Mike Kay said.

Last week, the shelter’s outreach volunteers stepped up their efforts to help homeless people and those without air conditioning off the streets and into somewhere they could get out of the sun.

“We were out there at 5 in the morning for all five days of the most intense heat,” Kay said.

Camp Hope was also able to set up a cooling station at Spirit Church to let residents cool down, get a drink of water and take a break.

“People in the streets — it’s really important that we keep them hydrated, really important that we try to get them out of the direct sunlight as much as possible,” Kay said.

The shelter currently has about 130 residents living in military-style rents and repurposed classroom portables, but can house up to 250.

“In the portables, there’s air conditioning; in the tents, we have giant fans that we keep on as high as possible to at least keep the air moving around,” Kay said.

Community members have donated misters to set up in shade tents on the property and an ice machine, but are in need of supplies to deal with the hot weather.

“Obviously, bottled water, the electrolyte supplements like you get at Costco are very popular with our folks,” Kay said. “Things like that would be always great to have.”

They could also use towels, travel size toiletries and sunblock. Donations can be dropped off at Camp Hope, 2300 E. Birch St. in Yakima.

