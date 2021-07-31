Yakima homeowner shoots at trespassing burglar on the run

by Dylan Carter

POMONA, Wash. — A Yakima County homeowner fired at a burglar’s getaway vehicle after she caught him hiding out in her garage.

According to a press release issued by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner on the 1900-block of E Pomona Rd called 9-1-1 at 3:16 p.m. on July 30 while she held the burglar at gunpoint. The suspect then fled the garage and hopped into a commercial “Snap-On Tools” truck, which had been reported stolen from the City of Yakima roughly a half-hour earlier.

While the male suspect drove off, the homeowner attempted to shoot the tires out of the large commercial truck before he could escape. She missed, but sheriff’s deputies spotted the truck off the 300-block of Romona Heights Rd. Law enforcement converged on the vehicle, but the suspect had already fled.

While checking the area, another deputy saw a suspicious individual sitting in a “side-by-side ATV.” He made contact with the individual, who they identified as the suspect in the burglary and auto theft. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities later determined that the suspect stole the ATV from a nearby residence while fleeing.

Deputies booked a 39-year-old Port Orchard transient into the Yakima County Jail for multiple felony charges including burglary to the second degree and two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

