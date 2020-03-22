Yakima hospital CEO says they will not have enough room for critical patients by April 8 if people don’t act now

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

YAKIMA, Wash. — Officials at Virginia Mason Memorial is urging Yakima residents to stay home in order to save lives.

On Saturday afternoon, the hospital’s CEO, Carole Peet had strong words to the citizens of Yakima after hospital officials looked at projections for the county.

“If we do not do anything now, we will have more critical patients than we can handle by April 8 and people will die,” Peet said. “Patients will die not just of COVID-19, but other chronic illnesses because we will no longer have the equipment to treat them. ”

According to Dr. Marty Brueggermann, the chief medical officer at the hospital, also had some shocking words about what could also happen by April 8.

“On April 8, we physicians will be forced to decide which ones of our neighbors, friends or family members get a chance at life and which ones will certainly die,” he said. “No one is coming to save Yakima.”

According to a New York Times article, Brueggermann said they could run out of ventilators by April 8 if projections don’t improve and the hospital isn’t able to get other ventilators,.

Peet said they’ve attempted to have Yakima shut down at the state level, but it did not happen.

“Changing your behavior can save lives,” Peet said.

The hospital’s chief medical officer added, “We cannot protect and save Yakima without your help.”

As of March 21, Yakima County has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments