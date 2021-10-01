Yakima hospital directs COVID patients with mild symptoms to outpatient clinic

by Emily Goodell

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is encouraging COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms to visit its outpatient clinic instead of going to the emergency room.

“We will see anybody who shows up, but if you really just are thinking you need advice and you don’t think you’re going to need to be admitted to the hospital, we do think there are better options out there right now for you,” said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital.

Brueggemann said if a patient is experiencing a cough, body aches, headaches, a sore throat or other minor symptoms of COVID-19, they should visit the Memorial COVID Assessment and Treatment Clinic at 1607 Creekside Loop, Suite 100 in Yakima.

Patients will get a visit with a provider and a COVID test. Appointments are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday and can be made online at healthynowclinic.com or by calling 509-225-4669.

Dr. Tanny Davenport, physician executive of medical group operations at the hospital, said the idea behind the clinic was to decompress the emergency room, which has seen record high patient visits in recent months.

“We really want to make sure that patients who are just mildly ill with COVID have a safe place where they can be evaluated and possibly treated,” Davenport said.

However, if symptoms worsen or become dangerous, Brueggemann said people should go to the emergency room.

“If you are having trouble breathing or anything that’s kind of a serious illness, that’s what the ER is for,” Brueggemann said.

Anyone who just needs a COVID test can visit the testing site at Yakima Valley College, 810 S. 14th Ave. in the parking lot on the north side of the college.

The walk-up site is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments can be made online here or by calling 2-1-1.

Anyone with a non-emergency health issue and no COVID-19 symptoms can go to Pacific Crest Family Medicine at 311 S. 72nd Ave. in Yakima. The facility is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and appointments can be made by calling 509-972-1215.

