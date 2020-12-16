Yakima hospital faces increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, staff shortages

Staff vaccinations at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital start this week

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The number of patients being hospitalized at Yakima’s only remaining hospital has been increasing at an alarming rate since Thanksgiving and health officials are worried about the facility becoming overwhelmed.

“As of today, we have 37 patients at Virginia Mason Memorial that are COVID-positive,” said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, Chief Medical Officer at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. “This is the highest number we’ve seen since early July.”

At a press conference Tuesday, Brueggemann said the concern isn’t the amount of beds; the hospital is licensed for up to 226 and can open up to 256 in emergencies. He said the problem is that they don’t have enough employees to staff them all.

“COVID cases are surging among our staff and employees; this past week, each day, we’ve had 70 employees out with COVID-related problems,” Brueggemann said. “On December 11th, we had 24 that tested positive for COVID, so it’s taking its toll on the staff.”

Brueggemann said the staffing shortage combined with the high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is especially problematic, given that those patients frequently stay for longer periods of time and require more resources.

“If this continues, we may have trouble taking care of patients who have other … I guess you could call them ‘more normal’ medical problems,” Brueggemann said.

Brueggemann announced Tuesday that the hospital had received its first shipment of vaccines and will begin administering the vaccine to employees by the end of the week. He said the hospital is supposed to receive just under 2,000 doses, though there’s an estimated 3,000 frontline workers who need to get it.

“Even though it’s exciting that we have it, we kind of want to temper the enthusiasm a little bit,” Brueggemann said. “It’s just the beginning of where we need to go.”

Brueggemann said it will take several months to get all the healthcare providers, first responders and other frontline workers vaccinated. After that, he said it’ll likely be late spring to early summer before the vaccine is available to the general public.

Health officials said judging by the spike in cases after Thanksgiving, with Christmas and New Year’s coming up, the situation is expected to worsen; current projections show COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to increase through late January to early February.

To try and combat that increase, local health officials are asking residents to stay home for the holidays, mask up, keep their distance and continue to follow all other COVID-19 rules and recommendations to prevent more healthcare workers getting sick and the hospital from becoming overwhelmed.

“On Friday, we had 16 admits in our ER at the same time, Brueggemann said. “As Yakima’s only acute care hospital, we need your help to end this.”

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.