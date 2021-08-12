Yakima hospital ‘in crisis’ as COVID-19 patients surge

'We are entering a phase of the pandemic unlike any we’ve seen so far'

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital was already experiencing high numbers of patients requiring hospitalization for regular medical issues; now, with a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, they’re running out of beds.

“There’s a sense in the community that COVID is kinda behind us, that we’ve kind of weathered the worst of the storm,” said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, at a press conference Wednesday. “But unfortunately, what we’re seeing is a fifth wave that is actually proving to be significant and putting a strain on the health system that we haven’t seen in any of the previous waves.”

Brueggemann said the hospital is at capacity: while it’s licensed for 226 beds, there were only 209 in operation on Wednesday and all of them were occupied. Now, new patients are having to stay in the emergency room — some for upwards of 24 hours — while they wait for a bed to be available.

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, there were 21 people admitted to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital who were still waiting for a room. While the hospital has the second busiest emergency room in the state, officials said seeing 300 patients a day is extremely high.

“That is a pace that is extraordinary for an ER our size,” Brueggemann said.

While the hospital is able to transfer some of those patients to other health care facilities in the region, most of them are full, too. According to the Washington State Hospital Association, COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide doubled over the past two weeks: from 426 cases on July 26 to 853 cases on Aug. 9.

During a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations last summer, hospital officials were concerned about health care facilities becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, but were able to get through it with community members increasing their face mask usage. They also had fewer patients coming into the emergency room with non-virus-related issues.

Hospital officials said the difference this summer is they already had a huge spike in hospitalizations from patients with non-COVID-19 medical issues like heart failure or COPD and were almost at capacity last month — without adding in new COVID-19 patients.

“That combination of critically ill patients with non-COVID problems and now throwing the COVID patients on top is really tipping us over the edge in terms of our ability to care for patients,” Brueggemann said.

There’s no cut-and-dry answer as to why there’s so many patients needing hospitalization for things outside of the virus, but some health officials have attributed it to the decrease in visits to primary care doctors during the pandemic.

Dr. Zachary Diiulio, who leads the hospitalists at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, said doctors saw fewer ER and primary care visits last year when people were encouraged to stay home. Some patients’ medical issues — which otherwise could have been treated in a clinic or specialist’s office — worsened without doctor oversight to the point where they landed in the hospital.

“Some of these issues that would have been able to be addressed in an outpatient setting are not being addressed appropriately and those patients are ending up getting sick to the point where they say, ‘Oh, I gotta go to the ER,’ and then they end up getting admitted,” Diiulio said.

Last summer, the federal government considered opening a Yakima field hospital at the former Astria Regional Medical Center to deal with the anticipated overflow of COVID-19 patients. Brueggemann said that idea likely wouldn’t work now; even if they had more beds, they wouldn’t have enough health care workers to staff them.

However, Brueggemann said there’s just not enough health care workers to go around. He said they have 100 open registered nurse positions that they have been unable to fill.

“We’re working under even worse conditions now than ever because now we are just stretched thin,” Brueggemann said. “There’s some nurses who have attended to more deaths in the last year than a lot of nurses do in their entire career.”

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has been offering incentives to reward current employees for their hard work and to attract new prospective employees, including:

A weekend incentive of up to $500 for working a 12 hour shift on the weekend for registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, phlebotomists and respiratory therapists.

Referral bonuses for current staff, who can receive up to $2,000 for referring an registered nurse or respiratory therapist.

A $10,000 sign-on bonus for respiratory therapists.

Health care workers have been in high demand during the pandemic and high demands have been made of them; some have chosen to leave their profession for a new one or retire early in response to the stress and pressures of caring for COVID-19 patients.

“It’s been a very long road; they’re very tired,” Brueggemann said. “These staff are answering the call day after day after day and we can only do that for so long. Eventually, it just breaks down and you become less effective or you just can’t respond anymore.”

Brueggemann said it’s been difficult for health care workers to deal with the emotional toll of being unable to save many of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19. He said the toll is heavier when people who don’t see the effects of the virus firsthand dismiss the problem.

“The other thing I think that is really demoralizing is when you do this all day long, taking care of these sick patients, seeing all this disease and all this death and then you leave the hospital and you have to listen to people talk about how, ‘This isn’t a big deal. It’s not something we have to take seriously,'” Brueggemann said.

Brueggemann said trying to combat the constant misinformation circulated about the virus and the COVID-19 vaccine adds to the frustration and exhaustion.

I think most of us went into medicine because it’s a higher calling. Across cultures and across time, it’s one of the most respected professions there is and it’s really hard at a time like this, when people don’t listen to what the doctors have to say. They’re listening to what people who don’t know what they’re talking about are saying.

Due to the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and staffing shortages, the hospital is restricting most visitors, with the exception of patients with special needs, those receiving end of life care, in the critical care unit or in obstetrics. The full visitor policy can be found here.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a mandate requiring all health care workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. Hospital staff confirmed they’re working to make sure all their providers, employees, volunteers, students and contracted employees make the deadline.

“We hope that this will help fight the pandemic and maybe at least provide some relief for our staff,” Brueggemann said. “Today, we had over 50 staff out with COVID or COVID-related symptoms.”

RELATED: Who does Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine requirement impact?

Hospital officials said the recent surge is especially frustrating given the progess they had made at the beginning of July, when they were seeing about two COVID-19 hospitalizations a day — the lowest number since the pandemic began.

Brueggemann said when the state loosened masking restrictions near the end of the month, it took the usual two weeks to see the negative effects and increased spread of the virus in the community.

“We ourselves thought that maybe we were emerging from this,” Brueggemann said. “Unfortunately, the trend reversed and we now are seeing over 30 [COVID-19] patients a day in the hospital.”

Brueggemann said the newer, more infectious Delta variant of the virus is causing more breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people; while the symptoms are milder for those who are vaccinated and are less likely to end up in the hospital than unvaccinated people, they can still spread COVID-19 to others — especially if they’re unmasked.

“That creates another dangerous situation, where people think, ‘Hey, I’m immune. I don’t have to worry about it,'” Brueggemann said. “Then they go out and pass it on to people who aren’t vaccinated.”

Last year, the people most at risk for COVID-19 hospitalization were senior citizens age 65 and older. Diiulio said since that age group has the highest vaccination rate, they’re not seeing as many of them in the hospital.

Instead, Diiulio said they’re seeing more people in the 30 to 60 age range hospitalized with COVID-19 and few of them have had the vaccine.

“The patients we are seeing who are sick enough to require hospitalization from COVID are unvaccinated,” Diiulio said.

RELATED: ‘My biggest regret’: Unvaccinated Kennewick man battling COVID-19 in the ICU

Brueggemann said they’re also seeing more patients 12 and younger with the virus, though their COVID-19 rates are still much lower than adults.

“We’ve tested infants that are now positive for COVID — something we didn’t see much of early in the pandemic,” Brueggemann said.

Brueggemann said some underestimate the dangers of the virus because the death rate is lower than was initially anticipated. He said people aren’t taking into account “long COVID,” where people experience negative effects like breathing or heart problems from the virus weeks or months after they have recovered.

“We won’t know the full effect of that probably for years to come,” Brueggemann said.

Hospital officials are encouraging community members to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status and to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the spread of the virus and keep the health care system from becoming completely overwhelmed.

“My encouragement would be to those people who felt the importance of getting the vaccine, feel that importance again about wearing a mask as well and encouraging those around you to get the vaccine,” Diiulio said.

The Yakima Health District maintains a list of places where the COVID-19 vaccine is available, as well as a list of upcoming mobile clinics held across Yakima County at yakimavaccines.org.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.