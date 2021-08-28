Yakima hospital suspends non-emergency surgeries due to COVID-19 surge

Some outpatient services will also be put on hold to free up staff to work in the emergency room

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials have been warning the community for weeks that they are running out of space for and don’t have enough staff to treat the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

“If we don’t stop this, if we don’t shut off the flow patients at this hospital, people are not going to get the care they need,” said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, who serves as the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer. “That’s not just for COVID, that’s all medical conditions.”

Brueggemann said the hospital is taking “drastic measures” to keep up with the demand, including halting all non-emergency inpatient surgeries, suspending some of its outpatient services and pulling nurses from administrative positions to free up medical staff to work in the emergency room.

“We’re also looking for opportunities to consolidate services, moving some services that we provide onsite and consolidating them in outpatient settings so we can free up more space and staff internally,” Brueggemann said.

While the hospital provides dozens of outpatient services, Brueggemann said they’re still finalizing which ones will be affected and will update the community as those decisions are made.

If the situation at the hospital continues to get worse, Brueggemann said the hospital may have to use crisis standards of care. That could involve patients being treated by non-medical personnel — such as administrative assistants — who have been given basic medical training

Late Thursday night, there were 37 people in the waiting room of the emergency department, some sitting there for hours before being seen by a doctor. Brueggemann said they try to prioritize patients who need immediate care, but it’s possible to miss symptoms of a serious problem when dealing with that many incoming patients — which can be dangerous.

“We don’t even know what’s wrong with them… they could be having a heart attack out there and you’d never know it,” Brueggemann said.

With all the regular hospital beds full, most newly admitted patients are sleeping in exam rooms in the emergency deparment while they wait for a bed to open up. That means when patients do finally get called back to see a doctor, they likely won’t be in one of those exam rooms.

“They were seeing patients not only in hallway stretchers, but they literally just brought in just plain chairs and actually had ER patients sitting in chairs in the hallway and seeing them there,” Brueggemann said.

Every morning, hospital officials meet in their emergency command center to discuss how they plan to make it through the next 24 hours, reevaluating where resources are being directed and figuring out how to fill in gaps as more people call in sick to work.

At this point, Brueggemann said it’s unclear how many employees are fully vaccinated, or how many plan to make the Oct. 18 deadline set by the state’s vaccination mandate for health care workers.

“We’re starting to get a little bit of an idea, but we aren’t going to know probably until October 4th or so,” Brueggemann said.

Brueggemann said they’re looking to fill more than 100 nursing positions and are in dire need of assistance from any medical professionals who would be willing to come work for them.

“If there are any nurses out there who have either retired or not currently working and you would like to assist with this pandemic, we do need help,” Brueggemann said.

Brueggemann said if people refuse to wear face masks and won’t get vaccinated, the situation will just continue to get worse. He reiterated that while face masks can help protect you from COVID-19, their main purpose is to protect other people from you.

“When you choose not to wear that mask, you’re not saying, ‘I’m taking a personal risk that I might get COVID,'” Brueggemann said. “By not wearing the mask, you’re saying, ‘I don’t care about the people around me and I’m going to subject them to the risk of me being around them.”

MORE ON COVID-19 IN YAKIMA COUNTY FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima schools prep for fall return amid latest COVID-19 wave

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.