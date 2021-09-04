Yakima hospital warns of ‘extremely dangerous’ surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials say 222 out of 226 hospital beds are full

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials are asking community members to follow COVID-19 recommendations over the weekend in order to prevent an additional surge in cases that could make a bad situation even worse.

“It’s an extremely dangerous time for our community right now,” Chief of Medicine Dr. Marty Brueggemann said. “The hospital does not have any additional capacity so we really cannot exacerbate this current surge.”

Brueggemann said historically, holiday weekends lead to surges, which is why community members wearing face masks in public, getting vaccinated, practicing physical distancing and holding any gatherings outdoors is especially important.

“This does apply to both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated,” Brueggemann said.

Brueggemann said while the majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, they have seen breakthrough cases for vaccinated people who have ended up in the hospital.

“I think sometimes there’s a false sense of security once you’re vaccinated,” Brueggemann said. “Although you’re greatly protected compared to not being vaccinated, you’re not immune. It’s not 100% immunity, so we do need you to be careful as well.”

On Thursday, the Yakima Health District reported seven new COVID-related deaths and 412 new cases in just 24 hours.

“We continue to see increased activity in children; just yesterday, 120 of those new cases were in people under the age of 19,” Brueggemann said.

Brueggemann said the county’s case rate — at 1,016 per 100,000 residents — is incredibly high.

“That means there’s a really big reservoir of people out there spreading this around,” Brueggemann said.

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is fuller than it has ever been before, with 222 out of 226 beds occupied and patients crowded in the emergency room waiting for one to open up. The hospital had 50 COVID-19 patients Friday morning and six of them were on ventilators.

“We’re in what they call ‘contingency capacity’ conditions,” Brueggemann said. “What that means is we’re having to use spaces we wouldn’t use and staff that are still qualified to care for the patients, but maybe that’s not their normal job category.”

The hospital usually considers anything over 190 a full house because the remaining beds are specialized for psychiatric or labor and delivery patients and can’t house COVID patients. However, they’ve been able to increase their capacity slightly by making adjustments like moving their outpatient infusion care center from the hospital to North Star Lodge.

“We already had an existing infusion care operation out there related to our cancer care; we’ve now combined those services,” Brueggemann said. “That’s allowed us to free up the space in the hospital that’s now seeing acute care patients that are being admitted from the ER.”

The hospital has also pulled registered nurses from administrative positions to have them care for patients and has done a full inventory of which employees could be called away from other duties for patient care. Brueggemann said he’s also seen community members with nursing or other medical licenses come out of retirement after he put out a call for help last week.

“We did have a number of people to answer that call and that has helped, so we are currently finding roles for them and training them into those roles,” Brueggemann said.

