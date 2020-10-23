Yakima Humane Society to host live telethon fundraiser Friday night

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Humane Society is hosting a live telethon Friday night to raise money for microchipping, the free spay and neuter clinic, and medical services for their animals.

“We’re going into uncharted territory, unguided waters; it’s going to be new,” said Sheryl Haga, Director of Business Operation at the Yakima Humane Society.

The animal shelter was not able to hold its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Fur Ball, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, they created “A Paws for Celebration,” which is being held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on KAPP-35 ABC.

“We recorded a bunch of different segments,” Haga said. “We have some vignettes that have been recorded about different parts of the programs that a lot of people either see or they don’t know exist.”

Haga said while the shelter receive some grant funding and a small amount of revenue from service fees, it mainly relies on fundraising to keep going. She said the hope is to raise $150,000 at the telethon.

“That is just a little portion: it takes $1.7 million for us to operate,” Haga said.

Haga said much of the money raised will go toward microchipping. She said the shelter made a big push this year to make sure every animal that enters their care is able to receive a microchip, a practice they hope to continue.

“Those are not cheap, but it hopefully gets these little guys back home to where they belong,” Haga said.

Haga said another push this year was adding to their medical team to allow the shelter to save more injured animals.

“In the past if an animal was hit by a car or something, we didn’t have those funds,” Haga said. “Now, we have a staff, we have a vet here that is able to.”

Haga said one of the videos will include a Boston Terrier who lost a leg after being hit by the car, but was able to receive the treatment needed to keep going.

People can donate by calling into the telethon, going to the Yakima Humane Society website or mailing in a check.

