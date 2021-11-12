Yakima inmate violently assaults corrections officer

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima Police-Corrections Officer was violently assaulted and rendered unconscious by an inmate during a cell check on November 11th at 4:30 p.m., according to a Yakima Police Department Facebook post.

The cell at the Correctional Facility in which the Officer was attacked only housed the 37-year-old inmate, according to YPD.

YPD said the corrections staff immediately called for emergency assistance, and multiple officers responded. Officers had to use force to take the inmate into custody when he did not comply with the order to surrender. Once the inmate was in custody, they administered first aid to the unconscious Officer, who was found inside the cell, until emergency medical personnel arrived, according to the YPD post.

YPD reported, the Officer sustained significant injuries but was transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

RECENT: Yakima County jail inmates are texting, threatening victims from behind bars

Yakima Police said, “the suspect was medically cleared, sustained no significant injuries related to this incident, and was booked into the Yakima County Jail on assault charges.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the Yakima Police Internal Affairs Unit is leading the charge. No names of the victim or suspect have been released yet.