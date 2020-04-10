Yakima judge blocks Trump Admin rule that could have limited access to abortions in Washington

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima judge has blocked a move by the Trump Administration that could have limited some women’s access to abortion services.

The “Double-Billing Rule” would have required health insurance companies to send consumers two separate bills for monthly insurance premiums: one for abortion coverage and another for all other coverage.

Had it gone into effect, the Trump Administration’s rule would have applied to health plans sold on the state-run Health Benefit Exchange, which covers more than 200,000 Washingtonians.

In his written order, Judge Stanley A. Bastian wrote: “Washington State supports a woman’s right to choose, as well as her right to access safe and legal abortion care…The Double-Billing Rule attempts to intrude on the State’s right to do so by imposing onerous, arbitrary, and unnecessary billing practices that have little to do with providing efficient and effective medical coverage and everything to do with trying to prevent Washington’s State’s recognition of women’s right to access safe and legal abortions.”

“The Trump Administration illegally sought to undermine protections for Washington women adopted with bipartisan support by our Legislature — and we stopped them,” AG Bob Ferguson said. “By now, this is becoming a familiar refrain — President Trump acted illegally, and my team had to go to court to protect the rights of Washingtonians.”

“This scheduled federal rule will cause unnecessary confusion for consumers and is another attempt to chip away at reproductive health services,” Gov. Inslee said at the time Ferguson filed his lawsuit “I stand with Attorney General Ferguson and Insurance Commissioner Kreidler in their efforts to protect Washingtonians.”

The Double-Billing Rule would have gone into effect June 27.

Comments

comments