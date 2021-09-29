Yakima K9 thwarts attempted murder suspect from Pendleton

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A man wanted out of Pendleton for attempted murder was captured in Yakima County on Tuesday night thanks to the help of a trusty police K9.

Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force located the 18-year-old suspect at an apartment complex, according to a social media post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies confronted the young man and urged him to surrender.

Instead, the suspect decided to run away—though he didn’t get very far. K9 Zuza sprung into action, closing a 100-foot gap from the suspect created within a matter of seconds. She captured the suspect and brought him to the ground, where deputies were able to formally bring him into custody before searching his belongings.

Deputies found a fully loaded .38 special revolver and extra ammunition in the unnamed suspect’s pocket. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the arrest before he was transported away by law enforcement agents.

The suspect is wanted out of Pendleton on a wide array of charges including attempted murder, assault to the first degree, assault to the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and reckless endangering.

As pointed out by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, “four legs are normally faster than two.”

