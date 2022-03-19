Yakima law firm launches fundraising campaign to support Ukraine

YAKIMA, Wash. — Starting today, a law firm in Yakima is launching a fundraising campaign to support people in Ukraine following the recent Russian attacks.

Abeyta Nelson Injury Law is asking for donations to provide “food, shelter, and emergency medical care,” a news release said. All donations made will be matched up to $10,000 dollars.

Founder Terry Abeyta said it’s a small way to ease the suffering and aid ongoing humanitarian efforts.

“With the loss of life, the loss of homes, and destruction of these beautiful cities, we want to do something to help,” Abeyta said. “It would make us feel like at least we are doing something to help these people that are so desperate in need.”

All of the funds raised will be sent to the nonprofit Catholic Relief Services (CRS), “which has been a world leader in proving humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine,” the release said. “It’s heartbreaking to see what the unprovoked Russian aggression is doing to the people of Ukraine,” Abeyta said. “We want to do something to help ease the suffering of the many innocent victims of this needless war, especially the women and children.” If you want to donate, you can write a check to the “Catholic Relief Services – Ukraine Relief Activities” fund. Donations may be mailed or dropped off at the Abeyta Nelson Injury Law office in Yakima, located at 1102 W. Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. The deadline to donate is April 4, 2022. RELATED: Southeast Washington does its part to help Ukraine during wartime Tri-Cities women’s clinic provides hygiene kits to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

