Yakima Lung & Asthma moves to YVM Hospital campus

by Dylan Carter

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members who require specialized care for asthma and other ailments related to their lungs will now have their care centralized with other related treatment centers on the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital campus.

According to a Wednesday morning release, Yakima Lung & Asthma is moving on from its location at 303 Holton Ave effective Nov. 15, 2021.

Instead, patients will receive centralized care at the newly-renamed Yakima Valley Memorial Heart, Lung & Vascula located at 406 S. 30th Ave. This consolidation effort should make it easier for patients experiencing complications from asthma and other upper respiratory issues to receive the specialty care they need.

“We hope patients in the Yakima Valley will find this consolidation of heart, lung and vascular services into one central location helpful. Our goal is to make it as convenient as possible for patients to achieve good health,” says YVM CEO Carole Peet.

All current staff members from Yakima Lung & Asthma are moving to the new location so that they can continue administering the care that their patients have grown comfortable with.

The new location includes close proximity to the acute-care hospital, expert cardiac care on-site and a large parking lot to accommodate all visitors.

Lung & Asthma services will be located on the first floor of the facility. Appointments scheduled after Nov. 15 will remain the same, but they will be shifted to the new location. Furthermore, Yakima Lung & Asthma will keep its phone and fax numbers.

